Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,011 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Kimball International worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $403.84 million, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,873.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

