Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Meritor worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 87,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,088,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTOR. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE MTOR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.