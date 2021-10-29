Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,473 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

