Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of H.B. Fuller worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

