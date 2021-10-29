Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,733 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Albany International worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIN opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.