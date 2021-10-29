Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,273 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of SI-BONE worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $742.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

