Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $189.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

