Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,846 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,846 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $67.97 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

