Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,046 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,046 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 144,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 541,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock worth $565,129. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

