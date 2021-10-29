Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

