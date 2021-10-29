KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 38.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

