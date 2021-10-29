Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.99

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.99 and traded as high as C$32.05. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.91, with a volume of 790,487 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9587611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,400 shares in the company, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

