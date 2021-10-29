KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

