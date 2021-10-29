Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Shares Down 0.5%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMMPF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.