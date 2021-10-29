Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.74 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

