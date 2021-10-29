Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) vs. Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Head to Head Analysis

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 8.18 $88.42 million $3.16 52.18 Till Capital $160,000.00 97.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 21.84% 15.62% 5.62% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

