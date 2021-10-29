Kite Realty Group Trust to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

