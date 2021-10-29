KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of KLA worth $534,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in KLA by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.63.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,692. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $388.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

