Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Tops $10,501.17

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $10,501.17 and approximately $307.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

