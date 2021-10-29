Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

