Kommunitas (KOM) Price Tops $0.0010

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $562,044.65 and approximately $727,354.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

