KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 37,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.