KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

