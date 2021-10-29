Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock worth $2,476,769. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.