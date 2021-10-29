Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Krystal Biotech worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

KRYS stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

