Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS:KLYCY remained flat at $$8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.