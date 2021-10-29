Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:KLYCY remained flat at $$8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Kunlun Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.3222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Kunlun Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

