Kusama Price Reaches $366.51 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $366.51 or 0.00593051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.10 billion and approximately $118.27 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.