KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.62% of KVH Industries worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 1,710.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVHI. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.26 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

