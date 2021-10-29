Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $47,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a current ratio of 100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

