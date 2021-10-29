Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

