Lance Torgerson Sells 5,761 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,837 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $134,426.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,581 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $128,307.19.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,858 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $129,520.38.

On Monday, October 11th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,420 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $119,240.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 53,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVEO. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.