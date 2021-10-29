Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Hits $144,052.98

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $144,052.98 and approximately $1,561.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.