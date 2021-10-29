Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LDGYY stock remained flat at $$15.85 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

