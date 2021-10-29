Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Landmark Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

