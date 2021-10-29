Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $419.04 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

