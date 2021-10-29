Landshare (LAND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $640,271.00

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00005876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $640,271.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00229278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,119 coins and its circulating supply is 884,045 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

