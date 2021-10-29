Landstar System (LSTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

10/22/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $175.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

