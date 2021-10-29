Landstar System (LSTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):
- 10/22/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $177.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $162.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2021 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $175.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Landstar System by 67.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.