Lead Wallet (LEAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,066.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $82,066.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

