Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) by 1,061.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798,735 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 3.31% of Legato Merger worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

LEGO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

