Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Leidos has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Leidos stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,697. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

