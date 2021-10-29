LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stake Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 244.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of LendingTree worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.68 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.13.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

