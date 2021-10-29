LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
TREE traded up $18.12 on Friday, reaching $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13.
In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
