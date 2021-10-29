LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. LendingTree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

TREE traded up $18.12 on Friday, reaching $159.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,298. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.67 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $130.02 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LendingTree stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 185.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

