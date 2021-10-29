Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce $24.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LEVL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

