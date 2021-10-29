Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 6.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 68,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,350,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

