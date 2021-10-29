Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group (LON:TMO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:TMO opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £182.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.03. Time Out Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83).

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

