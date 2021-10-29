Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group (LON:TMO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:TMO opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £182.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.03. Time Out Group has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 63.60 ($0.83).
About Time Out Group
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.