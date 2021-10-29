Lightning Bitcoin Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $251,688.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.13 or 0.00315478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

