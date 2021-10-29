Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Limoneira worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.16 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 2,617 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $39,726.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

