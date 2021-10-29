Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €325.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €325.00 ($382.35) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €280.74 ($330.28).

Linde stock traded down €2.95 ($3.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €271.80 ($319.76). 616,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €262.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €250.85. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

