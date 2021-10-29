Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.87.
LIN opened at $317.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $321.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.32. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
