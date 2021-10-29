Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.87.

LIN opened at $317.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $321.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.32. The company has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

