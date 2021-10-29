Linear (LINA) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Linear has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $192.33 million and $15.05 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

